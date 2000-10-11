I watched the lighthouse. Dafoe is great at acting and a noteworthy try by the twilight hank, stylistically great film, great photography, ancient dieties and venomous curse undertones.... but then,,,,, nothing. No great revelatory message.
And I remember watching a theatrical play of a book by dostoyefski. The acting was truely immense (Greek, after all) and at the end, the message landed like a 1000 kilograms of solid steel upon a soul and you felt liberated, enlightened, moved. I literally cried. It was about a fcuked up rich merchant realizing what a misanthrope he had become. (You have to actually have a soul to apply communism).
Essence over Form
