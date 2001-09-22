Mortgage delinquencies now at a 21 year high.

Even higher than in the Great Recession. We’d have to go back to 1999 when the tech bubble burst and we went into recession to find numbers this high and all indications are it is getting worse. These irresponsible Covid shutdowns are destroying lives, businesses (2/3rds of independent restaurants in the US are either permanently closed or will soon close), and the wider economy.
It was supposed to be a 15 day shut down to flatten the curve, we flattened it, yet now it has become “just stay shut forever or at least until after the election” at least in Democrat run areas. We know from comments by California Governor Gavin Newsom that it is absolutely politically motivated and designed to influence election results instead of being motivated by any reasonable public safety concerns.
I am afraid Kraft Kitty was right. All we needed to do was isolate the most vulnerable and let the healthy go about their lives simply observing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask. The economy should never shut down. It is not like containment will ever be effective in the long term any more than you can contain the flu in the long term.
https://youtu.be/QHbsxKA3bq0
It was supposed to be a 15 day shut down to flatten the curve, we flattened it, yet now it has become “just stay shut forever or at least until after the election” at least in Democrat run areas. We know from comments by California Governor Gavin Newsom that it is absolutely politically motivated and designed to influence election results instead of being motivated by any reasonable public safety concerns.
I am afraid Kraft Kitty was right. All we needed to do was isolate the most vulnerable and let the healthy go about their lives simply observing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask. The economy should never shut down. It is not like containment will ever be effective in the long term any more than you can contain the flu in the long term.
https://youtu.be/QHbsxKA3bq0
Comment