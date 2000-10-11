Flippin ostrogoths

Announcement

    Been reading a great book about the fall of rome to the barbarians which was another word for germans.
    Hey some things never change I guess.

    Nevertheless,

    the author was pissed because he said there was extreme anguysh when the ****ing primitive goths tore down ROME

    Rome motherplipping Rome


    Of course it doesn't concern me directly because we didn't share this fate.

    Rome only lasted until 400's or so. What was it? A kid's toy?


    Then I looked at the other side and found out who are the brothers of the turks. and these are turkmen, azerbaijanis and pakistanis.


    No relation there either


    Anyway, I feel bad for poor Rome being dragged to the mud by the german filth,

    It was too weak
    But I did like that there is a roman coin of a roman centurion stabbing a german barbarian from his horse with a spear and it writes: let the good times return (roll)

    Felis Tempus retorno something


    very cool/roman

      here it is


      fel temp reparatio

      https://www.vcoins.com/en/stores/coi...5/Default.aspx

      he was named contantius.

      Hmmm almost byzantine. Maybe he was

      Wait. I can BUY it? or is it a copy. probably a copy



      edit: haaaaaaaaaaaahahaha of course he was byzantine. he was from antioch


      romans were probably hiding in their hot springs

        Fel Temp Reparatio

        My new motto

        Let the good times roll

          But wait. Can I really buy it?
          Is it only 65 dollars or so?

          Is it original?

          I knew rome was a bad knock off but I thought it'd be worth more than that come on

          Probably a copy

            A lot of people thought Rome was so horrible that it would be better if the barbarians took over. That's how horrible Romans were.
            I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
            - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

              That is revisionism.
              Rome was cruel but the others were barbarians

                If germans didn't destroy Rome, we would have the cure to cancer by now

                talk about a step back

                  Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
                  That is revisionism.
                  Rome was cruel but the others were barbarians
                  I wasn't speaking about their cruelty, just about their miserableness and decadence.

                  I'm not saying that it's good what happened either.
                  I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
                  - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

