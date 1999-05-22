Announcement

Farming in Wales

    Farming in Wales

    I was just reading about farming in Wales.

    I learnt that there are 3 sheep for every human in Wales which makes sheep the most farmed animal in Wales. This explains why Wales is so renowned for sheep.

    However chicken numbers are rapidly catching up with sheep numbers and will soon be the most farmed animal in Wales.

    I imagine Welshmen will soon be renowned for feeding the chooks rather than caring for their sheepfriends.



    Is Prince Charles in charge of all the sheep? Does he have jus primae noctis?
    There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

