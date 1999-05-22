I was just reading about farming in Wales.
I learnt that there are 3 sheep for every human in Wales which makes sheep the most farmed animal in Wales. This explains why Wales is so renowned for sheep.
However chicken numbers are rapidly catching up with sheep numbers and will soon be the most farmed animal in Wales.
I imagine Welshmen will soon be renowned for feeding the chooks rather than caring for their sheepfriends.
