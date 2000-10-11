Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

germany loves genocides

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    germany loves genocides

    and genociders. this should be the tile of a song, a book or something.

    never seen the moral advantage of someone evaporate so quickly.


    lol


    France is more Greek than Greece.

    Coronavirus blew the stability pact out of the water and german nazis don't have any fiscal tool to impose their ****ing disease on anyone

    France stood out with very tangible moral values. Of course it is on par with Greece.

    If you're Germany you'll support Turkey

    sad. not even dangerous
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X