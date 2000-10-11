germany loves genocides

and genociders. this should be the tile of a song, a book or something.
never seen the moral advantage of someone evaporate so quickly.
lol
France is more Greek than Greece.
Coronavirus blew the stability pact out of the water and german nazis don't have any fiscal tool to impose their ****ing disease on anyone
France stood out with very tangible moral values. Of course it is on par with Greece.
If you're Germany you'll support Turkey
sad. not even dangerous
never seen the moral advantage of someone evaporate so quickly.
lol
France is more Greek than Greece.
Coronavirus blew the stability pact out of the water and german nazis don't have any fiscal tool to impose their ****ing disease on anyone
France stood out with very tangible moral values. Of course it is on par with Greece.
If you're Germany you'll support Turkey
sad. not even dangerous