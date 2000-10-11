what is going on in nagorno karabach

Is very simple. erdogan after being viciously buttravaged by greeks in the aegean wanted desperately something to save face.
He thought, maybe I should play the good doggie to the americans and act as they want me to aka put pressure on russia.
so he starts off armenia thorugh azerbaijan.
he will lose there again. like in syria, lybia the aegean so he will in armenia.
I don't think there ever was a turkish leader who served more embarassment and did more damage to his own country that rejesh tajip erdogan
