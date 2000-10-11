small covid stories

I'm very drunk because I had a fall out with my blond bomb.
However apparently I can't purchase alcohol after 12 o clock becaue of coronavirus?
WTF
It reminded me of that time in barcelona.
Anyway
as I was walking the hard dark desolate vibrant streets of athens I came upon an anarchist girl with a beer, and her boy friend.
I said: where the **** did you get that beer? everything is closed and not selling alcohol. The girl's eyes sparkled and she was very eager tp show me where she got the alcohol from. the guy's ehyes darkened. And they were younger than me. I mean, ****.
Anyway some long baglandeshian brotha who didn't know the rules sold me as much beer as I can drink and I have to say I'm all for cultural enrichement
