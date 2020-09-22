Canada v. USA

So, what is the difference between Canadians and Americans? A recent set of polls compared the attitudes of Canadians and Americans who identify with the two largest political parties in the countries on social issues. In Canada the central-left Liberal party and the central-right Conservative party are compared to the American Democratic party and the Republican party.
The 338 is the Canadian equivalent of the US 538. The big difference is they are purely statistical and do not allow political commentary on their site.
Question: "Do you support increased gun control?"
[Léger, Sept.11-13, 2020, n=1,539 (Canada), n=1,001 (USA)]
Question: "Do you support same-sex marriage?"
[Léger, Sept.11-13, 2020, n=1,539 (Canada), n=1,001 (USA)]
And there were more topics... It should also be noted that in Canada the NDP is further left than the Liberals, has never formed a federal government, but usually has about 20% of the vote. We also have a Green party, which tends to be left of center and has elected a few MPs, and the Peoples party on the far right that haven't elected any MPs.
American Democrats are a bit more Liberal than the average Canadian Conservative. The Republicans are far more conservative than Canadian Conservatives, at least on social issues.
The 338 is the Canadian equivalent of the US 538. The big difference is they are purely statistical and do not allow political commentary on their site.
Question: "Do you support increased gun control?"
[Léger, Sept.11-13, 2020, n=1,539 (Canada), n=1,001 (USA)]
Spoiler:
Question: "Do you support same-sex marriage?"
[Léger, Sept.11-13, 2020, n=1,539 (Canada), n=1,001 (USA)]
Spoiler:
And there were more topics... It should also be noted that in Canada the NDP is further left than the Liberals, has never formed a federal government, but usually has about 20% of the vote. We also have a Green party, which tends to be left of center and has elected a few MPs, and the Peoples party on the far right that haven't elected any MPs.
American Democrats are a bit more Liberal than the average Canadian Conservative. The Republicans are far more conservative than Canadian Conservatives, at least on social issues.