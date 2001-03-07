Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

using the word "fair" in your plans gets you instantly banned forever

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    using the word "fair" in your plans gets you instantly banned forever

    I will ignore you forever
    instantly
    because your power point is shitty
    and reminds me of a pharmaceutical commercial

    in addition
    i've seen your ****ing flair
    you've presented NO PLANS OR PROPOSALS
    in your presentation
    that i'm aware of

    beyond claiming yourself some sort of ULTIMATE GOOD
    some FORCE OF GOOD

    I don't believe you.

    You are bad faith.

    always vote against people pushing "GOOD" or "FAIR"

    make them change their ****ing Words.

    Make them starve to DEATH before their Words are accepted.

    You are NOT FAIR people.
    To us, it is the BEAST.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    "Fair" is a word used by people who want to IMPOSE upon you.
    To us, it is the BEAST.

    Comment

    • #3
      there is no WE to Establish any such FAIRNESS in any such MATTER whatsoever!
      To us, it is the BEAST.

      Comment

      Previous template Next
      Working...
      X