aaron hernandez, gone forever tribute

(it has very good ratings)
i am bewildered
https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/News/fian...ry?id=68530134
Hernandez, a former New England Patriots tight end, was found guilty of murder in April 2015 for the killing of Odin Lloyd, the 27-year-old fiance of Jenkins-Hernandez' sister, who was found shot to death in a suburb of Boston about two years earlier. After Hernandez's trial, and prior to his suicide in his prison cell in 2017, his alleged relationships with men became a topic of discussion.
and he died the same day patriots visited the white house
sigh