Bowling Green

  #1

    Bowling Green

    Today everyone should take a moment to remember the Bowling Green Massacre. A day that will live in infancy.

    2017 - Truth was still alive, but badly battered by the Trump White House. It is hard to say whether Truth died with Bowling Green, or simply sustained another critical blow.

    I'm surprised the Trump Foundation didn't fundraise for the survivors.
    There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.
  #2
    #allbuildingsmatter
    Libraries are state sanctioned, so they're technically engaged in privateering. - Felch
    I thought we're trying to have a serious discussion? It says serious in the thread title!- Al. B. Sure

