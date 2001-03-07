Legitimacy, as presented in EU4, Paradox title, is a concept I've applied to notions of "right and wrong" in a personal exploration of "Should" with regards to my own personal actions in every conceivable scenario...
with the following useful, in my opinion, results...:
Consent as a Framework for Legitimate Action:
John Locke. Consent to be Governed.
hahahaahah No.
We're already at "a la carte" NO MEANS NO
as parliamentary tricks, like elections, are used to disqualify the minority position
Ultimately, that being the way it is... is what it is . . .
The attempt of institutions to legitimize themselves as Good(tm) ... as having "consent"...
this is actually a manifestation of misconduct on the part of representatives chosen to govern.
Absolute Power defines corruption and Exists... as long as it does.
Absolute Power Existing . . . means certain things . . .
as in, the anti narrative you'd create involving failure . . . doesn't work . . . because the rule is. . . GOD
No. We aren't deconstructing God so you can reverse engineer being GOD in order to be God. Most humans, in my experience, are generally concerned with being God or getting a new God device of some sort . . . like a "smart"phone.
We're just accepting GOD and saying, yeah, plot wise it might be super "lame/gay" to just say HEY ITS GOD AND SO YEAH
but that's what we're gonna do
or at least I
in the rest of this piece:
Human egos interjecting themselves into GOD is a massive problem
whether it's to be a fake smart person and commit hate crimes against religious narratives
abstract sets
historical defamation to actual figures
straight up appropriation and hate, in so far as you aren't anti Greek for writing a "Zeus is a FAG" piece or something
Generally speaking, nobody should ever think of another person as anything but a possible shadow of themselves
It's time travel Groundhog day repeat your life as your Wife dot com . . .
and you don't get spoilers
tough ****
There's any number of quite useful purposeful initiatives that LIFE EXPERIENCE could be HARVESTED
regardless of the SOURCE of the FORMATION
ultimately 6,000 years - 45 billion years, with all things being in THE SAME FORMATION (all matter in the COSMOS),
DOESNT ****ING MATTER
AND YOU WILL NEVER KNOW THE TRUTH(tm)
Truth is ALWAYS A LIE.
Social beings are NOT GOD and DO NOT HAVE ALL THE INFORMATION REGARDING A PARTICULAR OBSERVABLE SEGMENTED UNIT OF SPACE TIME.
eat **** and die, the people who exist and believe in FACTS and TRUTHS...
expressions are confirmed and balanced,-able...
multiplication is a macro function
negative numbers are an alternative FIELD
DIVIDE BY ZERO
it is absolutely POSSIBLE to do NO OPERATION no times
Idle existence is considered a mathematical fallacy, by some people
