Legitimacy.

  #1

    Legitimacy.

    Legitimacy, as presented in EU4, Paradox title, is a concept I've applied to notions of "right and wrong" in a personal exploration of "Should" with regards to my own personal actions in every conceivable scenario...

    with the following useful, in my opinion, results...:

    Consent as a Framework for Legitimate Action:

    John Locke. Consent to be Governed.
    the social contract is SIGNED SEALED AND DELIVERED... BEND OVER TONIGHT, wife
    hahahaahah No.
    We're already at "a la carte" NO MEANS NO
    as parliamentary tricks, like elections, are used to disqualify the minority position

    Ultimately, that being the way it is... is what it is . . .
    The attempt of institutions to legitimize themselves as Good(tm) ... as having "consent"...

    this is actually a manifestation of misconduct on the part of representatives chosen to govern.


    Absolute Power Corrupts
    Absolute Power defines corruption and Exists... as long as it does.
    Absolute Power Existing . . . means certain things . . .
    as in, the anti narrative you'd create involving failure . . . doesn't work . . . because the rule is. . . GOD

    No. We aren't deconstructing God so you can reverse engineer being GOD in order to be God. Most humans, in my experience, are generally concerned with being God or getting a new God device of some sort . . . like a "smart"phone.

    We're just accepting GOD and saying, yeah, plot wise it might be super "lame/gay" to just say HEY ITS GOD AND SO YEAH
    but that's what we're gonna do

    or at least I
    in the rest of this piece:

    Human egos interjecting themselves into GOD is a massive problem
    whether it's to be a fake smart person and commit hate crimes against religious narratives
    abstract sets
    historical defamation to actual figures
    straight up appropriation and hate, in so far as you aren't anti Greek for writing a "Zeus is a FAG" piece or something


    Imperfect Beings are Trash
    Generally speaking, nobody should ever think of another person as anything but a possible shadow of themselves

    It's time travel Groundhog day repeat your life as your Wife dot com . . .
    and you don't get spoilers
    tough ****

    There's any number of quite useful purposeful initiatives that LIFE EXPERIENCE could be HARVESTED
    regardless of the SOURCE of the FORMATION

    obsession with Authorship and CREATION
    ultimately 6,000 years - 45 billion years, with all things being in THE SAME FORMATION (all matter in the COSMOS),

    DOESNT ****ING MATTER
    AND YOU WILL NEVER KNOW THE TRUTH(tm)

    The TRUTH, is ALWAYS A LIE
    Truth is ALWAYS A LIE.
    Social beings are NOT GOD and DO NOT HAVE ALL THE INFORMATION REGARDING A PARTICULAR OBSERVABLE SEGMENTED UNIT OF SPACE TIME.

    eat **** and die, the people who exist and believe in FACTS and TRUTHS...

    expressions are confirmed and balanced,-able...

    math is universal
    multiplication is a macro function
    negative numbers are an alternative FIELD
    DIVIDE BY ZERO

    it is absolutely POSSIBLE to do NO OPERATION no times

    idle
    /0
    Idle existence is considered a mathematical fallacy, by some people
    To us, it is the BEAST.
  #2
    I have Value
    to who, Moody's credit rating agency?
    yourself?
    the police?
    the us army?
    good arguments?
    god?
    the borg?
    some FOREIGN spaghetti monster who DOESNT EVEN SPEAK ENGLISH
    )??(
    (!!)
    To us, it is the BEAST.

    #3
      I''m a SINGULARITY
      so philosophically speaking, you have EXTRA SPACE for alternative variable expressions?

      math doesn't exist
      You must be (a) God(s).
      To us, it is the BEAST.

      #4
        [Everything THAT CAN EXIST] [+1]

        I don't think people understand what Everything/Singularity can and does Mean.
        To us, it is the BEAST.

        #5
          time exists
          you using your Fuel while being Alive to say "Proved it"
          isn't going to last forever
          To us, it is the BEAST.

          #6
            no observers exist
            wow I just turned all existence into some Fallac Forest you can play with until you die
            To us, it is the BEAST.

            #7
              after I die, other people Exist.
              to who, Moody's credit rating agency?

              That's a prediction you are making based upon your own User Bias, as you are Alive . . .

              die, then make a prediction

              Tell me how it goes.
              To us, it is the BEAST.

              #8
                English exists
                the inflection of TACO exists
                I can play TABOO with PIZZA DA all day and we all know what I got

                To us, it is the BEAST.

                #9
                  English
                  Math
                  and all other content
                  is a navigable mini game
                  with retributive and distributive "Justice" bribery/beatings, etc
                  features

                  TRY SANDBOXING instead of ARCADE gameplaying
                  structure
                  with retributive and distributive features

                  hit yourselFF
                  stop.
                  To us, it is the BEAST.

                  #10
                    ULTIMATELY, SAVA, if we zoomed in to a singularity eating units of basic stuff energy , , ,
                    I mean, WORD WORD WORD WORD
                    hahah i'll punish you for syntax
                    zzz
                    To us, it is the BEAST.

                    #11
                      nature
                      Nature is like a Head Transplant. Tell me Where it Begins

                      neck remainder lookin mother****er
                      To us, it is the BEAST.

                      #12
                        Foreground and Background Exists . . . to a unit capable of it .
                        Absent of That, feature, in a SINGULARITY

                        ahem:
                        asjdklfhasdhfjasdf;asjdk;lfjasd;lkfjkal;sdfj;klasf
                        only Louder^^completeChannel.Flod.
                        To us, it is the BEAST.

                        #13
                          green house gas
                          mostly Nitrogen
                          I 've been in a few green houses

                          when life breaks down" into goop" ignitable goop

                          that's called SWAMP GAS
                          among other such things

                          green houses don't necessarily have gas

                          frauds
                          To us, it is the BEAST.

                          #14
                            We cannot have any Scientific discussions because Science is a FRAUD

                            https://phys.org/news/2020-01-red-se...ource-air.html

                            Hydrocarbon gases bubbling from the bottom of the Red Sea are polluting the atmosphere at a rate equivalent to the emissions of some large fossil fuel exporting countries, researchers said Tuesday.
                            Yes... because BACKGROUND BIOMASS (not you)
                            REACHES IGNITION
                            SUBTERRANEAN IGNITION

                            and you can baby sit the ****ING GRAVEYARDS FOREVER tick tock TO PROVE """ it doesn't

                            ****ing god damn frauds

                            only frauds use words like FACT, LAW, PROVE

                            etc
                            To us, it is the BEAST.

                            #15
                              Nature is polluting
                              this is my Tattle
                              To us, it is the BEAST.

