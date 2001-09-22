That time Serb visited America.

Ok, this is an oldie but goodie. Here is (it sounds like) a Russian guy who moved to Indiana, he was driving at three times the legal limit for BAC, he hit multiple parked cars, got pulled over by the police, was given a field sobriety test (which he failed badly), so, in anger, he dropped his pants and squirted liquid diarrhea all over the arrested officer‘s legs. By the look of things he kept having diarrhea for a while. After the cops had got him to pull up his pants he then crapped his own pants and began screaming in the worst Russian accent ever “F’ you, I go now, I go, you let me go!” The only place he went was jail.
Check it out around 2 minutes.
https://youtu.be/mOKQKdDz8R0
