Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Sadness

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Sadness

    You know I like kid and sloww and people who like Trump (most greek americans do too btw)

    I don't like dinner because he's simply a fascist.


    But for other people who like Trump I can see where they come from. That globalization the liberal autocracy has let them down and that Trump gave them hope.


    But just wasting time at work I logged to fox news and watched ivanka trump's speech.

    These people will not save you man, They are not your class. They deceive you.

    I whip (I cry) for the left wing there, that it has rendered itself so useless that it can't provide what its manifest destiny was for
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X