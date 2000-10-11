You know I like kid and sloww and people who like Trump (most greek americans do too btw)
I don't like dinner because he's simply a fascist.
But for other people who like Trump I can see where they come from. That globalization the liberal autocracy has let them down and that Trump gave them hope.
But just wasting time at work I logged to fox news and watched ivanka trump's speech.
These people will not save you man, They are not your class. They deceive you.
I whip (I cry) for the left wing there, that it has rendered itself so useless that it can't provide what its manifest destiny was for
