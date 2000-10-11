Did you know that vampires are a uniquely greek invention?
Yes I know you must be thinking those damn greeks they didn't leave anything undiscovered and what is paiktis on about, vampires are a romanian thing popularized in western culture by bram stoker dracula.
ah, ah... not so fast. Apart from democracy we also invented twilight
It is true, I always found snipets that pointed to that but now I have concluded my research,
Vampires have originated in Greece. You wanna say ancient Greece? correct. Passed on to byzantium? Correct passed on to romania through the greek hegemony of phanariotes durig the ottoman occupation? Correct
Vampires are greek since 5 century B.C.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiWsfO5HjEo
