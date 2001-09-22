My cat is cheating on me.

So, about four months ago my family adopted a cat which was about three months old. We have a dog door into the backyard for our pet dog and it didn’t take long for kitty to learn how to use the dog door but we just hoped for the best and trusted kitty would learn where home was and that he would come back. After all he was well loved, well petted, and well fed so why wouldn’t he? We never put a collar on him (we were afraid it might get caught in a bush and accidentally hang him) but he is chipped (right between the shoulder blades) but kitty came back each night and never missed a meal.
About a week ago we noticed he started staying out over night, we were all worried so we got our flashlights and would spend a good hour walking around the neighborhood and calling for him to no avail. The next morning he turned up meowing at the door and being quite hungry so we just assumed he was out exploring all night and came back when he got hungry. The truth was revealed though we I spoke with one of my neighbors. It turns out kitty has been going from house to house meowing and getting free food, he’s been doing this for a while, some times neighbors even kept him over night thinking he was a stray.
It turns out my family cat has just been using his cuteness to get free food from a number of my neighbors and only coming back home when he was good and ready. The damn cat has been cheating on us with every soft touch in the neighborhood!
About a week ago we noticed he started staying out over night, we were all worried so we got our flashlights and would spend a good hour walking around the neighborhood and calling for him to no avail. The next morning he turned up meowing at the door and being quite hungry so we just assumed he was out exploring all night and came back when he got hungry. The truth was revealed though we I spoke with one of my neighbors. It turns out kitty has been going from house to house meowing and getting free food, he’s been doing this for a while, some times neighbors even kept him over night thinking he was a stray.
It turns out my family cat has just been using his cuteness to get free food from a number of my neighbors and only coming back home when he was good and ready. The damn cat has been cheating on us with every soft touch in the neighborhood!
Comment