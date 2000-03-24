The Terror

Anybody watches it?
Hint: even when the title suggests otherwise, this is not about the Trump presidency.
It's about a Ridley Scott produced tv show, 1st season about the expedition of HMS Terror and HMS Erebus to find the Northwest Passage in 18XXsomething which went horribly wrong. I read it has a 2nd season in a completely different historical setting tho.
Is a mix of history, thriller/drama/whatnot, plus some horror/fantasy elements.
Saw the 1st eps, liked it a lot. Starts slow, but great, tense atmo already. Lots of very good actors known from stuff like Rome, GoT, or even Expanse.
Just sayin'/cents
