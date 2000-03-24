Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

The Terror

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    The Terror

    Anybody watches it?

    Hint: even when the title suggests otherwise, this is not about the Trump presidency.

    It's about a Ridley Scott produced tv show, 1st season about the expedition of HMS Terror and HMS Erebus to find the Northwest Passage in 18XXsomething which went horribly wrong. I read it has a 2nd season in a completely different historical setting tho.

    Is a mix of history, thriller/drama/whatnot, plus some horror/fantasy elements.

    Saw the 1st eps, liked it a lot. Starts slow, but great, tense atmo already. Lots of very good actors known from stuff like Rome, GoT, or even Expanse.

    Just sayin'/cents
    Blah
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X