Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

nobody my age or younger is an "elite"

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    nobody my age or younger is an "elite"

    bunch of pathetic wanna be losers

    the worst generations
    To us, it is the BEAST.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    everyone else is some retired
    To us, it is the BEAST.

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X