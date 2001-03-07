Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

hey, ahem, "friends"

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    hey, ahem, "friends"

    i understand many of you have some level of atrocious personality
    i won't establish a social structure/set of norms and condemn you as disordered
    this is just my personal opinion on the
    c l i m a t e

    i personally identify as genocide and rely on being wrong
    i also identify as lake placcid
    both sith, jedi, matrix, borg, and i don't know, just some bullshit

    i offer a practice
    my home if you want to hang out

    i'm a startup oriented person at the moment, kinda
    but i'm also down to just chill

    if you can manage to not be raging stigmatizing rectums

    god forbid anyone exceed specifications
    of crude layer spelunker
    fissure


    I know
    everyone is a critic
    wah cancel culture
    dave chappelle and his tranny jokes, etc
    just be funnier or don't at all
    or just shut the ****ing **** up


    i watch too many ****ing people suffer and die to listen to anyone's ****ing rude bullshit
    when you become the COSMOS LEVEL INCARNATE OF ****ING RUDE BULLSHIT
    then i might complimnet your beachmark
    To us, it is the BEAST.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    i have traveled far



    i will miss you
    genocidae
    To us, it is the BEAST.

    Comment

    • #3
      I also identify as the 700 Club, from time to Time.


      To us, it is the BEAST.

      Comment

      Previous template Next
      Working...
      X