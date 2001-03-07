hey, ahem, "friends"

i understand many of you have some level of atrocious personality
i won't establish a social structure/set of norms and condemn you as disordered
this is just my personal opinion on the
c l i m a t e
i personally identify as genocide and rely on being wrong
i also identify as lake placcid
both sith, jedi, matrix, borg, and i don't know, just some bullshit
i offer a practice
my home if you want to hang out
i'm a startup oriented person at the moment, kinda
but i'm also down to just chill
if you can manage to not be raging stigmatizing rectums
god forbid anyone exceed specifications
of crude layer spelunker
fissure
I know
everyone is a critic
wah cancel culture
dave chappelle and his tranny jokes, etc
just be funnier or don't at all
or just shut the ****ing **** up
i watch too many ****ing people suffer and die to listen to anyone's ****ing rude bullshit
when you become the COSMOS LEVEL INCARNATE OF ****ING RUDE BULLSHIT
then i might complimnet your beachmark
