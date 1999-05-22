Do you favour compulsory voting in elections?

Here is Australia it is compulsory to vote in national and state elections.
I approve of everybody being compelled to vote. It helps ensure thaat our scumbag politicians are chosen by everybody.
Absentee voting is available but mostly you must attend a polling station to vote and I approve of that too. I do not like any talk of "online voting".
