Do you favour compulsory voting in elections?

    Do you favour compulsory voting in elections?

    Here is Australia it is compulsory to vote in national and state elections.

    I approve of everybody being compelled to vote. It helps ensure thaat our scumbag politicians are chosen by everybody.

    Absentee voting is available but mostly you must attend a polling station to vote and I approve of that too. I do not like any talk of "online voting".
    John Locke says No.
    Stalin has mixed feelings.
    To us, it is the BEAST.

