Bill Clinton appoints Trumps Mother to the Bench.

Seems like a real tight knit network.
I didn't know this, I don't think,,, tough to recall.
Maryanne Trump Barry (born April 5, 1937) is an American attorney and a retired United States Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, appointed by President Bill Clinton. She is the eldest sister of U.S. President Donald Trump.
