background biomass meets ignition

    background biomass meets ignition

    and as far as I know, the red sea, that rivals such industrial nations' outputs, is a small geographic area

    it seems like there's a very massive background biomass to ignition cycle

    because we live on magma

    there isn't a magic layer that traps all the dead dinosaurs ever

    most biomass that ever lived probably got burnt up

    https://www.natureasia.com/en/nmiddl...leeast.2020.16

    The environmental and public health threat posed by industrial pollution is well established. Now, a team led by Efstratios Bourtsoukidis at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, Germany has identified an unexpected natural source of hydrocarbons deep in the Red Sea, which is comparable with the total anthropogenic emissions from the entire Middle East region. These natural hydrocarbon emissions have the potential to greatly exacerbate the toxic effects of maritime emissions on the Arabian Peninsula.
    additional reference

    https://phys.org/news/2020-01-red-se...ource-air.html

    there's a lot of denial regarding the reality of BACKGROUND BIOMASS to HYDROCARBON IGNITION cycle.

    Plate Tectonics Denial is the new fake smart person ideology.
    To us, it is the BEAST.
