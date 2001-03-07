background biomass meets ignition

and as far as I know, the red sea, that rivals such industrial nations' outputs, is a small geographic area
it seems like there's a very massive background biomass to ignition cycle
because we live on magma
there isn't a magic layer that traps all the dead dinosaurs ever
most biomass that ever lived probably got burnt up
https://www.natureasia.com/en/nmiddl...leeast.2020.16
additional reference
https://phys.org/news/2020-01-red-se...ource-air.html
there's a lot of denial regarding the reality of BACKGROUND BIOMASS to HYDROCARBON IGNITION cycle.
Plate Tectonics Denial is the new fake smart person ideology.
The environmental and public health threat posed by industrial pollution is well established. Now, a team led by Efstratios Bourtsoukidis at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz, Germany has identified an unexpected natural source of hydrocarbons deep in the Red Sea, which is comparable with the total anthropogenic emissions from the entire Middle East region. These natural hydrocarbon emissions have the potential to greatly exacerbate the toxic effects of maritime emissions on the Arabian Peninsula.
