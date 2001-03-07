Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

hockey program success

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    hockey program success

    I've crafted a fitness program based on some space explorer realities.
    I wear a 220 pound vest for 10-15-20+ minutes at a time
    depending on how much I feel like doing

    there's lots of words to throw at you about the mechanics involved

    i manage anti-inflammation and never require a "rest day".

    watch me win eurovision and lake placcid:

    I can compete with elite professional players


    I skate for a long time without the usual game breaks


    I have a semi pro roller hockey career, however short and illustrious

    https://mcrhl.com/player/_/70022

    I faced division I schools

    heheh
    https://mcrhl.com/game/_/67495?game_id=67495

    it was fun and i'm much better now at 40 years old.

    thinking of opening a hockey camp or something
    To us, it is the BEAST.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    i'm still in berwyn if you losers ever want to come through and hang out


    we do social distancing here, just fyi

    i'm home all day
    chicago area folks are always welcome to come through if you find some time

    just let me know here if you are ever interested
    we'll confirm and make it a DATE ooooh

    love yous
    To us, it is the BEAST.

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X