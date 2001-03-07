The news has always been fake

mass media never rises to a credible level
and now there's a terrorist effort to make everyone say the news is great or else you are labeled hate speech for calling people wrong
Terrorism is out of control
social media is cancer and needs to die a horrible death
made example so their bullshit never rears again
and now there's a terrorist effort to make everyone say the news is great or else you are labeled hate speech for calling people wrong
Terrorism is out of control
social media is cancer and needs to die a horrible death
made example so their bullshit never rears again