I'm manually deleting all my Facebook posts starting in 2007

    I'm manually deleting all my Facebook posts starting in 2007

    It's super satisfying.

    I think everyone should start deleting their Facebook content.

    Go slow. It's fun. Let them know you hate them (if you do) by taking the time to delete each thing individually, starting from the past.

    Delete the best stuff... happy memories, funny posts, nice pictures of you.

    Make sure it's all gone (telling myself this as always). There's some stuff I'm sentimental towards, but on the whole, the experience can only be described as TERRORISTIC

    Facebook is not a "safe place" etc... **** it. Good bye Myspace
    sounds awesome
    I'm doing it too
    2007 GONE
    working on 2008 now
    **** FACEBOOK
    To us, it is the BEAST.

