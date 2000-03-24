Login or Sign Up
Who is the Grinch who stole all the avatars???
BeBro
Deity
Join Date:
24 Mar 2000
Posts:
12058
Who is the Grinch who stole all the avatars???
Today, 13:35
Srsly?
I don't want to be confused with Kid, for example.
Blah
Ming
Owner
Join Date:
01 Jan 1970
Posts:
36056
Today, 13:40
Still waiting for Solver to check in, since I have no clue what happened or how to fix it
"If black people robbed you, I'd not consider it prejudice for you to be angry at black people in general" - Ben Kenobi
Lessons in Christianity.
Keep on Civin'
RIP Tony Bogey & Baron O
BeBro
Deity
Join Date:
24 Mar 2000
Posts:
12058
Today, 13:42
Yay for Solver then
Blah
