Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Biden VP prediction thread

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Biden VP prediction thread

    I think it will be Hillary Clinton. Then Biden will resign after a couple weeks due to health/age reasons or something.
    Blah
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X