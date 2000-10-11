Login or Sign Up
Logging in...
Remember me
Log in
Forgot password or user name?
or
Sign Up
Log in with
Facebook
Forums
Blogs
Articles
Groups
Today's Posts
Member List
Calendar
Forum
Miscellaneous
Off Topic
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
What's the purpose of Gin?
Collapse
X
Collapse
Posts
Latest Activity
Search
Page
of
1
Filter
Time
All Time
Today
Last Week
Last Month
Show
All
Discussions only
Photos only
Videos only
Links only
Polls only
Events only
Filtered by:
Clear All
new posts
Previous
template
Next
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
9336
Share
Tweet
#1
What's the purpose of Gin?
Today, 11:10
I don't get it.
Is there some cocteil that is good?
Gin and tonic seems like a waste of alcohol and spartkling water
Tags:
None
BeBro
Deity
Join Date:
24 Mar 2000
Posts:
12029
Share
Tweet
#2
Today, 11:27
It's liquid
Blah
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
9336
Share
Tweet
#3
Today, 11:28
That doesn't help it
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
9336
Share
Tweet
#4
Today, 11:30
it marginally justifies its existence with coke
Comment
Post
Cancel
Kidicious
Deity
Join Date:
19 Mar 2003
Posts:
39803
Share
Tweet
#5
Today, 11:33
Gin n' Juice
I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Comment
Post
Cancel
Bereta_Eder
Emperor
Join Date:
11 Oct 2000
Posts:
9336
Share
Tweet
#6
Today, 11:35
which juice?
Comment
Post
Cancel
1 comment
#6.
1
Kidicious
commented
Today, 11:37
Editing a comment
I'm not sure. I'm cultural appropriation in my country if I drink it.
Previous
template
Next
Apolyton Civilization Site
| Copyright © 2013 Apolyton Civilization Site |
Privacy Policy
Powered by
vBulletin®
Version 5.6.1
Copyright © 2020 MH Sub I, LLC dba vBulletin. All rights reserved.
All times are GMT-5. This page was generated at 11:38.
Working...
Yes
No
OK
OK
Cancel
X
Comment