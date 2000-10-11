Announcement

What's the purpose of Gin?

  #1

    What's the purpose of Gin?

    I don't get it.
    Is there some cocteil that is good?

    Gin and tonic seems like a waste of alcohol and spartkling water
  #2
    It's liquid
    Blah

    #3
      That doesn't help it

      #4
        it marginally justifies its existence with coke

        #5
          Gin n' Juice
          I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
          - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

          #6
            which juice?

            Kidicious
              #6.1
              Today, 11:37
              I'm not sure. I'm cultural appropriation in my country if I drink it.
