Evidence against Bill Clinton given by Ghislain Maxwell

  #1

    Evidence against Bill Clinton given by Ghislain Maxwell

    Documents released implicate Bill Clinton. She said he was with two young girls on the Island, and said Epstein said that Clinton owed him a favor.
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh
  #2
    Actually that was victim testimony, not GM.
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

