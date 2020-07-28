The Biggest Cry Baby of All

#ThePresidentIsACrybaby and #TrumpleThinSkin became top Twitter trends after Trump complained about mean Twitter trends
President Donald Trump was mocked by two popular hashtags after he complained on Twitter about "very unfair" trends on the site.
The hashtags #TrumpleThinSkin and #ThePresidentIsACrybaby both appeared on the site after the president tweeted that negative trends about him were "really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!"
The full tweet, posted at 6.41 p.m. local time on Monday, said: "So disgusting to watch Twitter's so-called "Trending", where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!"
Since this tweet, the hashtag #TrumpleThinSkin has been used 121,000 times and #ThePresidentIsACrybaby 40,300 times, according to Twitter's trending list around 12 hours later.
Both terms appeared in the top 10 US topics.
Many posts were direct replies to Trump's tweet, with some particularly objecting to the idea that tweeting criticism of him could be "illegal."
Using #TrumpleThinSkin, pro-Democratic campaign group Really American tweeted saying Trump was "literally going to destroy the 1st Amendment because people said mean things about him on twitter."
What a frickin' cry baby. He can dish it out, but he can't take it.
And then this whole "it's illegal stuff"
I guess he's not into personal freedom/free speech. Unlike his earlier views on wearing masks, which he had to change because he is sinking in the polls.
He's acting like a spoiled little child, yet again.