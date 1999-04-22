Login or Sign Up
Jasmine needs your help
22 Apr 1999
16570
Jasmine needs your help
Today, 22:39
https://www.gofundme.com/f/14-year-o...LAWlGuUV9tDDT4
Moderator @ WePlayCiv
Moderator @ BRR Games
Long time member @ Apolyton
Civilization player since the dawn of time
01 Jan 1970
7735
Today, 22:55
On it !
We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.
Let the People know the facts and the country will be saved.
Abraham Lincoln
Poor kid. She'll make it better and live a long happy life !
