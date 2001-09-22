Login or Sign Up
Civ 6 No cities challenge.
Dinner
Deity
Join Date:
22 Sep 2001
Posts:
36501
Share
Tweet
#1
Civ 6 No cities challenge.
Today, 16:11
Today, 16:11
So... Apparently, the game can be won without ever settling a single city. Anyone else think it is broken?
https://youtu.be/6CZEEvZqJC0
Try
http://wordforge.net/index.php
for discussion and debate.
