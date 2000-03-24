The War on Windows needs to stop!

President Trump said he was brave to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and claimed that his likely presidential opponent, Joe Biden, would force millions of oil and gas workers out of work.
Yesterday, he added air conditioning to that list, and he said Biden's plan to increase the number of energy-efficient buildings would harm the vision of their occupants.
"That means no windows, no nothing, it's very hard to do," Trump said. "I tell people when they go into some of these buildings, how are your eyes, because they won't be good in five years; I hope you don't mind cold office space in the winter and warm office space in the summer because your air conditioning is not the same as the good old days."
