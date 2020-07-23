Canadian Court Rules USA is NOT a 'Safe 3rd Country"

https://globalnews.ca/news/7205230/f...onstitutional/
Since shortly after Trump was elected, even before he was sworn in, large numbers of refugees have crossed the US border into Canada. (There was a thread on this at the time, but I cannot find it). Amnesty International et.al. took the Canadian government to court, claiming that the Trump governments policies on refugees and immigrants violated international law. Canada's Safe 3rd Party Agreement with the US, compels either nation to return refugees who land in one nation to the other nation if they cross the Canada/US border. The argument was that the US no longer was a safe place for refugees. A Canadian court has just ruled that Canada should not send refugees back to the US. The Canadian government has not indicated whether it will appeal the ruling.
Since shortly after Trump was elected, even before he was sworn in, large numbers of refugees have crossed the US border into Canada. (There was a thread on this at the time, but I cannot find it). Amnesty International et.al. took the Canadian government to court, claiming that the Trump governments policies on refugees and immigrants violated international law. Canada's Safe 3rd Party Agreement with the US, compels either nation to return refugees who land in one nation to the other nation if they cross the Canada/US border. The argument was that the US no longer was a safe place for refugees. A Canadian court has just ruled that Canada should not send refugees back to the US. The Canadian government has not indicated whether it will appeal the ruling.