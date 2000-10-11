Alas, there are very serious chances that it will start very soon
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Get ready for war
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
Get ready for warTags: None
-
All military leaves are revoked and we're gearing up for full scale war.
Turkey issued a navtex for oil exploration inside greek territorial waters and we will sink the research ship (that's accompagnied with 10 military ships)
-
I know erdogan is a dictator but responsible for this is our pussover scum right wing so called sonofa***** weazel slime PM who is a pushover
As erdogan himself has publicly said, I hate left wing greeks, they're so nationalistic. That's why he stayed in his corner so long
Comment
-
Be well.Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Comment
-
I don't know how real this is--Reuters is giving me snippets--and Turkey of course sucks, but I hope this isn't actually about Hagia Sophia.
Comment
-
Comment