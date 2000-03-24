Login or Sign Up
Trump, Sweat and Tears
BeBro
Deity
Join Date:
24 Mar 2000
Posts:
11990
#1
Trump, Sweat and Tears
Today, 11:28
Is Trump soft on summer, or did he just have a Fox interview after phone sex with Putin?
Kidicious
Deity
Join Date:
19 Mar 2003
Posts:
39225
#2
Today, 11:31
I guess it doesn't matter that Chris Wallace lied for Biden, and Biden can't even remember his name.
I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
- Justice Brett Kavanaugh
BeBro
Deity
Join Date:
24 Mar 2000
Posts:
11990
#3
Today, 12:28
I don't talk to the profa war criminals. Until I do again.
