After a long time I chanced reading a newspaper and I shuffled through the book recomendatrion leaflet. Darn it I missed that.
There was this book by beaton
https://www.politeianet.gr/books/978...-greece-295265
bypassing the thought that his name sounds like someone who continuously masturbates, I got the book and started reading it,
it's refreshing to have an outsider look.
Apart from that I ironed all my shirts, drink hefty sangria and watch metallica in manchester concert while waiting until I go to my mom's for a glorius meatloaf.
And the crazy neighboor forgot to put the music loudly.
That's probably as much close as I will get to heaven but it's only the sangria talking
There was this book by beaton
https://www.politeianet.gr/books/978...-greece-295265
bypassing the thought that his name sounds like someone who continuously masturbates, I got the book and started reading it,
it's refreshing to have an outsider look.
Apart from that I ironed all my shirts, drink hefty sangria and watch metallica in manchester concert while waiting until I go to my mom's for a glorius meatloaf.
And the crazy neighboor forgot to put the music loudly.
That's probably as much close as I will get to heaven but it's only the sangria talking