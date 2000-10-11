Announcement

    Outsider look

    After a long time I chanced reading a newspaper and I shuffled through the book recomendatrion leaflet. Darn it I missed that.

    There was this book by beaton

    https://www.politeianet.gr/books/978...-greece-295265

    bypassing the thought that his name sounds like someone who continuously masturbates, I got the book and started reading it,

    it's refreshing to have an outsider look.

    Apart from that I ironed all my shirts, drink hefty sangria and watch metallica in manchester concert while waiting until I go to my mom's for a glorius meatloaf.
    And the crazy neighboor forgot to put the music loudly.

    That's probably as much close as I will get to heaven but it's only the sangria talking
