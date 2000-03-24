Announcement

Abominations

    Abominations

    1. Ppl who wear short sleeve (t-) shirt over long sleeve thingie

    2. Saw a 50-60yr old overweight guy in white t-shirt (fortunately, no long sleeves under ) in white expensive cabrio cruising the streets with his sound system trumpeting proudly "Booooaaarn to be wahaihaiihaiiiihiiiild....."



    Blah
    One day that will be you.
    Speaking of Erith:

    "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

      But I'd never wear short over long...
      Blah

