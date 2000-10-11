american whiteness and personal freedom

I've been reading some excerpts of books abot how greeks (and others) were considered "half niggers" negros? by the anglosaxon protestant maggot when they emmigrated in the americas in the 1800's or so.
Fascinating stuff. Apparently there were the whites and the nigger slaves/ asian and all in between had to "work" to get white or some sh!t and behave a certain way to become "White".
Pretty consistent with what goes on today in the stolen lands.
I once said that I thought that since america was "raceless" and based on "ideals" maybe there was a stronger grasp on things like freedom etc
It seems it is the exact opposite: in america you had to be and behave a certain way to be "american".
In other race based countries, you can be anything, you're still you.
Fascinating stuff. Apparently there were the whites and the nigger slaves/ asian and all in between had to "work" to get white or some sh!t and behave a certain way to become "White".
Pretty consistent with what goes on today in the stolen lands.
I once said that I thought that since america was "raceless" and based on "ideals" maybe there was a stronger grasp on things like freedom etc
It seems it is the exact opposite: in america you had to be and behave a certain way to be "american".
In other race based countries, you can be anything, you're still you.