I used to watch ads

(Serb will know)
these stupid capitalist ones. like the west was safe and sh!Tand dumb. You would become dumb but maybe that meant that you were safe.
So ****ing untrue
We don't want to be "west"/capitalist/retarded little *fvcks
Tall standing proud dignified men who care about eachother and look danger in the eye
these stupid capitalist ones. like the west was safe and sh!Tand dumb. You would become dumb but maybe that meant that you were safe.
So ****ing untrue
We don't want to be "west"/capitalist/retarded little *fvcks
Tall standing proud dignified men who care about eachother and look danger in the eye
Comment