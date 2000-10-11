Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

I used to watch ads

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    I used to watch ads

    (Serb will know)

    these stupid capitalist ones. like the west was safe and sh!Tand dumb. You would become dumb but maybe that meant that you were safe.

    So ****ing untrue

    We don't want to be "west"/capitalist/retarded little *fvcks

    Tall standing proud dignified men who care about eachother and look danger in the eye
    Tags: None
  • #2
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwillskfRk0

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X