Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

**** the miami fire department

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    **** the miami fire department

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2vF6e5uADCk
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Originally posted by sic
    boom on yo ass

    Comment

    • #3
      everyone ever connected to barack obama
      has no future
      blacklisted and or will be pursued
      under such charges
      etc
      for supporting genocide

      three million people
      https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/obam...ry?id=41715661

      you don't get to escape that and blame it on some Mitches

      Comment

      • #4
        jon favreau wrote language that supported mass deportations
        and should at minimum
        volunteer for self incarceration
        for the rest of his life

        same goes for every last ****ing piece of trash in that good for nothing criminal ****ing propaganda outfit

        go hope yourself

        Comment

        • #5
          if your resume or life experience is in any way connected to a social media company

          consider yourself completely blacklisted (any and every possible human)

          forever

          Comment

          • #6
            first yeti
            and guess what stupid bunch of ****s goes down in history as the worst people ever

            hahahahahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhaaaaaaaaaaaaa aaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

            *******s

            Comment

            • #7
              youtube, as with any large site, is marred by systematic false reporting across any number of available options

              making it little more than a criminal harassment service poising as video hosting service

              Comment

              • #8
                yes
                the tech industry is completely malicious and awful
                and must be put into indefinite detention

                Comment

                • #9
                  facebook will take putin money
                  and will fabricate lies against you
                  it's a straight up criminal organization
                  doing nothing but filing false reports
                  and committing endless civil infractions of defamation
                  against all its users

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    mark zuckerberg is an evil human
                    and should be placed in a prison for the rest of his life
                    at the very least for support of genocide
                    and the ongoing coverup campaign
                    denying the obama crimes

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      instagram is ugly
                      and unsafe

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        every statistic a tech company presents to you is a lie
                        fraud
                        and a crime
                        in my opinion

                        Comment

                        Previous template Next
                        Working...
                        X