Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
**** the miami fire department
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
**** the miami fire departmentTags: None
-
-
everyone ever connected to barack obama
has no future
blacklisted and or will be pursued
under such charges
etc
for supporting genocide
three million people
you don't get to escape that and blame it on some Mitches
Comment
-
jon favreau wrote language that supported mass deportations
and should at minimum
volunteer for self incarceration
for the rest of his life
same goes for every last ****ing piece of trash in that good for nothing criminal ****ing propaganda outfit
go hope yourself
Comment
-
if your resume or life experience is in any way connected to a social media company
consider yourself completely blacklisted (any and every possible human)
forever
Comment
-
first yeti
and guess what stupid bunch of ****s goes down in history as the worst people ever
hahahahahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhaaaaaaaaaaaaa aaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
*******s
Comment
-
youtube, as with any large site, is marred by systematic false reporting across any number of available options
making it little more than a criminal harassment service poising as video hosting service
Comment
-
yes
the tech industry is completely malicious and awful
and must be put into indefinite detention
Comment
-
facebook will take putin money
and will fabricate lies against you
it's a straight up criminal organization
doing nothing but filing false reports
and committing endless civil infractions of defamation
against all its users
Comment
-
mark zuckerberg is an evil human
and should be placed in a prison for the rest of his life
at the very least for support of genocide
and the ongoing coverup campaign
denying the obama crimes
Comment
-
instagram is ugly
and unsafe
Comment
-
every statistic a tech company presents to you is a lie
fraud
and a crime
in my opinion
Comment
Comment