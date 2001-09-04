Cops aid and abet rape

Norman PD investigates after city councilwoman claims neighbor’s rapist had wrong woman, meant to rape her
It's clear to all decent people that the police are nothing more than criminals with badges. They operate protection rackets across the country, and if you don't give them the money they demand, they'll dox and rape you.
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Norman police say they are investigating after a city councilwoman claims her neighbor was raped by a stranger who had the wrong woman, meaning to rape her.
In a social media post on Saturday, Ward 8 Norman city councilwoman, Alexandra Scott, wrote:
“TW: Sexual Assault – Last Night My neighbor gave me permission to share this experience. I was not home last night. We live in a duplex, she was raped by stranger who broke into her side of our duplex last night. She had been out with her father, he dropped her off around Midnight and left. Then she was assaulted in her hallway. Her rapist dug his elbow into her neck, pushed her into the wall, and told her “Maybe next time you’ll learn your lesson.” He threw her on the ground and raped her. She was taken to NRHS by ambulance, then to the WRC. They took some of her belongings for testing, the police took fingerprint samples. My neighbor is a mother, her daughter was not here last night. I only found out because our across the street neighbor texted me around 12:30am to see if I was okay since an ambulance and police were outside my place, so I checked on my neighbor this morning when I woke up. She is not okay. People were passing around my address on social media (and wherever else) for 2 weeks & making light of my experiences with assault and stalking. I’ve received threatening messages and voicemails from men stating they, “hoped I didn’t need the police” when something happened. They got the wrong woman. We are not okay.”
Earlier this month, Scott proposed a $4.5 million dollar budget cut to the Norman Police Department. Ultimately, the council voted to cut $865,000 from the department’s budget.
In a social media post on Saturday, Ward 8 Norman city councilwoman, Alexandra Scott, wrote:
“TW: Sexual Assault – Last Night My neighbor gave me permission to share this experience. I was not home last night. We live in a duplex, she was raped by stranger who broke into her side of our duplex last night. She had been out with her father, he dropped her off around Midnight and left. Then she was assaulted in her hallway. Her rapist dug his elbow into her neck, pushed her into the wall, and told her “Maybe next time you’ll learn your lesson.” He threw her on the ground and raped her. She was taken to NRHS by ambulance, then to the WRC. They took some of her belongings for testing, the police took fingerprint samples. My neighbor is a mother, her daughter was not here last night. I only found out because our across the street neighbor texted me around 12:30am to see if I was okay since an ambulance and police were outside my place, so I checked on my neighbor this morning when I woke up. She is not okay. People were passing around my address on social media (and wherever else) for 2 weeks & making light of my experiences with assault and stalking. I’ve received threatening messages and voicemails from men stating they, “hoped I didn’t need the police” when something happened. They got the wrong woman. We are not okay.”
Earlier this month, Scott proposed a $4.5 million dollar budget cut to the Norman Police Department. Ultimately, the council voted to cut $865,000 from the department’s budget.
It's clear to all decent people that the police are nothing more than criminals with badges. They operate protection rackets across the country, and if you don't give them the money they demand, they'll dox and rape you.