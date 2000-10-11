Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

dang

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    dang

    crepes and sangria

    home made (the crepes)

    oh baby
    Tags: None
  • #2
    also, I was again invited to go to a beach club /bar and sit on large pillows next to the sea with a girl.

    I don't know why these things are happening to me but I'll chance it

    Comment

    • #3
      in barcelona they put a slice of orange in the sangria and when you order one they don't put it in a wine glass but in a large water glass and you're baked

      it's the traditional way

      i'm done with anything asian

      **** asia (in the good sense)

      Comment

      • #4
        Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
        also, I was again invited to go to a beach club /bar and sit on large pillows next to the sea with a girl.

        I don't know why these things are happening to me but I'll chance it
        At first I said no because of the coronavirus.

        But then something with health of a dear person happened and then another woman is on vacation and I said we only live once.

        I only vetoed the roof garden thing because there will be a lot of people there hm... but now that I think about it, a lot of people will also be at the beach club/bar... it's saturday night.... she even admitted as such. Do i like her enough to risk corona? NO

        Comment

        • #5
          But I think it's ok to risk it because
          a) the sun bakes everything
          b) there hasn't been enough time for the ****ed gov to bring the lepper tourists from their lepper countries in

          there is a small time window for beach bars and we should exploit it

          besides the clown gov is beyond saving.

          Comment

          • #6
            If things get too crowded I'll slit my eyes and start speaking italian

            Comment

            Previous template Next
            Working...
            X