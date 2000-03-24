Influencers

Announcement

    A grieving pet owner has told how she saw her pet dog's face in the clouds just hours after it died.

    Miss Ledgeway, who describes herself as an Instagram influencer, posted about her experience on Twitter where it was shared about 7,000 times.
    https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-...shire-53150345

    Great effort to put a human face on this pet.



