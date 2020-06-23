British People: Are you guys just always drunk and punching each other all the time?

Please explain this whole fighting culture to me.
We had that in high school where everyone was wound up so tight they were always looking for a fight but that calmed down after some time.
You guys feel walking around is a normal thing to do or is it a chore cause you feel like you gotta be ready to rumble at all times?
Of course this varies by city and part of the city but I would enjoy hearing some real experiences of your daily life and if it resembles our Wal-mart just less obese LOL
We had that in high school where everyone was wound up so tight they were always looking for a fight but that calmed down after some time.
You guys feel walking around is a normal thing to do or is it a chore cause you feel like you gotta be ready to rumble at all times?
Of course this varies by city and part of the city but I would enjoy hearing some real experiences of your daily life and if it resembles our Wal-mart just less obese LOL