Why Greece should capture half of Turkey

I mean, love to my turkish brothers. But they're mongols.
I was looking at some remote islands. Everyone had a connection with some obscure greek mythology figure. And they're **** loads of ruins in western Turkey too. Do they preserve it? Yes they do unlike albanians who tear them down.
B!tch, one could say: serbs were hugely hellenophile.
Moving on,
Turkey does preserve them, unlike orthodox sites where it has a problem with and we will freck its ass for it, but it says that they are some obscure sites of some ancient civ.
It's us motherfrecker!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111
we are not unknown.
So if we capture them. they'd make better sites for tourists.
That's all iI'm thinking of really , 16% of GDP
I'm lying I dont give a freck about tourists
I was looking at some remote islands. Everyone had a connection with some obscure greek mythology figure. And they're **** loads of ruins in western Turkey too. Do they preserve it? Yes they do unlike albanians who tear them down.
B!tch, one could say: serbs were hugely hellenophile.
Moving on,
Turkey does preserve them, unlike orthodox sites where it has a problem with and we will freck its ass for it, but it says that they are some obscure sites of some ancient civ.
It's us motherfrecker!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1111
we are not unknown.
So if we capture them. they'd make better sites for tourists.
That's all iI'm thinking of really , 16% of GDP
I'm lying I dont give a freck about tourists
Comment