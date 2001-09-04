Login or Sign Up
Thanks, Oerdin!
Felch
Emperor
Join Date:
04 Sep 2001
Posts:
8420
Thanks, Oerdin!
Today, 12:32
I saw you were posting ignorant **** on Facebook, and decided to come back and see how things were going here.
Do not take anything I say seriously. It's just the Internet. It's not real life.
Lorizael
Deity
Join Date:
14 Sep 2001
Posts:
18358
Today, 12:52
Not well.
Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
Felch
Emperor
Join Date:
04 Sep 2001
Posts:
8420
Today, 12:55
Yeah, it's like the last act of a zombie movie. A handful of survivors clustered around a camp fire, ammunition running low, with the specter of annihilation looming.
Do not take anything I say seriously. It's just the Internet. It's not real life.
