Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Thanks, Oerdin!

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Thanks, Oerdin!

    I saw you were posting ignorant **** on Facebook, and decided to come back and see how things were going here.
    Do not take anything I say seriously. It's just the Internet. It's not real life.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Not well.
    Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
    "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld

    Comment

    • #3
      Yeah, it's like the last act of a zombie movie. A handful of survivors clustered around a camp fire, ammunition running low, with the specter of annihilation looming.
      Do not take anything I say seriously. It's just the Internet. It's not real life.

      Comment

      Previous template Next
      Working...
      X