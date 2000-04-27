So I downloaded it from Epic Games. It sucks, but I'll probably play it a bit for old time's sake. Looking round here, I see that lots of old faces reappeared, which is pretty cool!
I heard that Civ VI was free
I heard that Civ VI was free
"The most obvious predicition about the future is that it will be mostly like the past" - Alain de BottonTags: None
Yeah, it is free right now. It doesn’t seem people want to spend actual money on it.Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
I just spent $12 for Gathering Storm. I have been really enjoying it recently.
JM
I AM.CANADIAN
GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.
I enjoyed both, but after playing 5 for a while I returned to 4. I haven't went back to 4 since I started playing 6... but I did play other games, until I got R&F.
I think 6 with R&F (and probably GS) is legitimately challenging 4 and 2 for best Civ.
JMJon Miller-
I AM.CANADIAN
GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.
The two expansions, Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm. You get the upgrades (but not standalone option or leaders) of Rise and Fall with Gathering Storm.

JM
JMJon Miller-
I AM.CANADIAN
GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.
