I heard that Civ VI was free

X
  • #1

    I heard that Civ VI was free

    So I downloaded it from Epic Games. It sucks, but I'll probably play it a bit for old time's sake. Looking round here, I see that lots of old faces reappeared, which is pretty cool!
    "The Christian way has not been tried and found wanting, it has been found to be hard and left untried" - GK Chesterton.

    "The most obvious predicition about the future is that it will be mostly like the past" - Alain de Botton
  • #2
    Yeah, it is free right now. It doesn’t seem people want to spend actual money on it.
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

    • #3
      I just spent $12 for Gathering Storm. I have been really enjoying it recently.

      JM
      Jon Miller-
      I AM.CANADIAN
      GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

      • #4
        is it any good? I never played it, or 5

        • #5
          I enjoyed both, but after playing 5 for a while I returned to 4. I haven't went back to 4 since I started playing 6... but I did play other games, until I got R&F.

          I think 6 with R&F (and probably GS) is legitimately challenging 4 and 2 for best Civ.

          JM
          Jon Miller-
          I AM.CANADIAN
          GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

          • #6
            whats r&f and GS

            • #7
              The two expansions, Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm. You get the upgrades (but not standalone option or leaders) of Rise and Fall with Gathering Storm.

              JM
              Jon Miller-
              I AM.CANADIAN
              GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

