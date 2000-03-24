Even as the US remains under attack from the coronavirus outbreak, a new terror has arrived: "murder hornets".
The 2-inch (5cm) long Asian giant hornets, Vespa mandarinia, have been found in Washington state.
Multiple stings are deadly to humans and in their "slaughter phase" the hornets destroy honeybees, whose bodies they feed to their young.
Scientists are now on a hunt for the hornets, hoping to eradicate the species before they wipe out US bees.
Shouldn't murder hornets get a fair trial, like everyone else?