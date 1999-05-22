Has anyone else just received a blackmail demand?

I just received an anonymous email which correctly disclosed my password and demanded US$2000 in bitcoin.
This clown claims to gave hijacked my webcam and videoed me pleasuring myself to a weird pornsite. They said they would send this video of me and my browser history to my email, telephone and Facebooks contacts if I do not pay in 24 hours.
I am wondering if Aplyton has been hacked because that seems the most likely explanation for somebody having my password and email.
BTW I am not replying to the blackmail demand.
