Has anyone else just received a blackmail demand?

    Has anyone else just received a blackmail demand?

    I just received an anonymous email which correctly disclosed my password and demanded US$2000 in bitcoin.

    This clown claims to gave hijacked my webcam and videoed me pleasuring myself to a weird pornsite. They said they would send this video of me and my browser history to my email, telephone and Facebooks contacts if I do not pay in 24 hours.

    I am wondering if Aplyton has been hacked because that seems the most likely explanation for somebody having my password and email.

    BTW I am not replying to the blackmail demand.
